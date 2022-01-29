Where to find Shaymin in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Various Mythical Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum make a return in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as the Hisui region would eventually become the Sinnoh region that many fans are familiar with. Many of these Pokémon, as they were in their games of origin, continue to be locked behind events and requirements that make them available only to specific players.

Shaymin, the Gratitude Pokémon, reappears in Legends: Arceus as an event-exclusive Pokémon. If players have save data for Pokémon Sword or Shield, they will be rewarded with special research after they have completed the game’s main story to locate and catch the Mythical Pokémon in its Land Forme.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

After beating the main story, players should travel back to the Galactic Building in Jubilife Village. From there, head to Professor Laventon’s board where you’re able to accept requests, and you will see Request 92, “A Token of Gratitude.” Medi will direct the player to a field of Gracidea flowers where, lying in wait, will be the Mythical Pokémon, Shaymin. This Shaymin can be battled and captured like any other Pokémon.

Shaymin is capable of transforming into its Sky Forme using the Gracidea item. In this form, it gains the Flying-typing and becomes much faster than its Land Forme, though will be reverted back to that form at night. It is currently unknown where players can obtain the Gracidea key item.

Outside of this promotion for players of Sword and Shield, there is currently no way to obtain Shaymin in Legends: Arceus. Players with this save data will also receive a special Shaymin kimono set that can be equipped early on in the game. The Gratitude Pokémon may be available for other players in future events, though that is currently unconfirmed.