Where to find Sand Radishes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Sand Radishes aren’t as easy to collect as some other crafting materials since they only appear in one location. If that wasn’t difficult enough, the items are located in an area surrounded by level 50 Rufflets that may need to be cleared if you want to pick up the materials for yourself.

Sand Radishes appear in only one location in the Alabaster Icelands. They’re located in Heart’s Crag, an area to the east of the map. The Sand Radishes look like a normal radish, with six blue-green leaves coming out of the top.

The level 50 Rufflets in the area will attack you, so you’ll either want to sneak past them, make an effort to catch them all, or just defeat them to clear the way for your Sand Radishes.

There are at least three Sand Radishes in the area. If you need more than what pops up, you’ll have to go all the way back to Jubilife Village and spawn back in to reset the Sand Radish spawns.

If the task of spawning Sand Radishes over and over feels too tedious or convoluted, you can purchase them from the Ginkgo Guild Merchants after you’ve harvested them for the first time. They’ll cost 800 Pokédollars each, so while not cheap, buying it will definitely save you some time if you need large amounts of them.