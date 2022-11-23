Where to find Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has many interesting items trainers can give their Pokémon to hold, and some of them, like Safety Goggles, can be incredibly useful tools in battle.

Safety Goggles prevent damage from weather effects and powder—the latter of which refers to powder and spore moves such as Poison Powder, Sleep Powder, and Stun Spore.

These can be troublesome moves in battle, especially against Bug and Poison-type Pokémon. So, it has a lot of value when used throughout your adventures in the Paldea region.

How to get Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Delibird Presents is the number one stop for buying holdable items Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There are of them in Paldea: one in Cascafarra, one in Levincia, and another in Mesagoza. The Safety Goggles can be found in the Levincia branch.

It will set you back 20,000, and can only be bought after you’ve obtained more than four Gym Badges in the Victory Road path.

In the grand scheme of things, that’s pretty easy to do, and well worth the price. So, don’t hesitate to pick it up if you’re struggling against Pokémon that keep using powder moves!

Image via The Pokémon Company

You can also find other useful holdable items at Delibird Presents, as well as evolution stones, which are needed to help certain Pokémon evolve into something bigger and more powerful. So, while you’re there, don’t hesitate to pick some up—as well as anything else you might need!