Where to find Razor Claw in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are plenty of unique ways to evolve Pokémon, and each generation has added more have been added into the mix. In the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many make their return, including the Razor Claw.

The Razor Claw is the only way for players to evolve their Sneasel into its evolution Weavile. It is going to be very important to collect for those attempting to complete the National Pokédex.

Thankfully, finding the Razor Claw isn’t too difficult and is similar to how it was in the original gen-four game Diamond and Pearl. Here’s what you’ll need to do to find the Razor Claw and add Weavile to your collection.

Where to find Razor Claw in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

To get the Razor Claw, you’ll have to be quite a way through the game and have all eight gym badges. You’ll find this rare item on the ground on the final floor of Victory Road.

If you’re using this item to evolve Sneasel, the next step is to give it to the Pokémon and level it up once more while the game is in nighttime.

Once you’ve completed these few steps your Sneasel will evolve into Weavile. Unfortunately, there is no other method to get the Razor Claw, meaning that you won’t be able to get a hold of this evolution until you’re up to the Victory Road.