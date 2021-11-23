Where to find Odd Keystone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you’ve cleared the Elite Four and become the Champion in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, then you’ve definitely encountered Spiritomb. The Pokémon can be extremely tricky to beat due to its few weaknesses, and that may have you thinking that you’d like one in your party.

Spiritomb was first introduced in generation four and has a dual Ghost and Dark typing. With this combination, the Pokémon’s only weakness is Fairy-type Pokémon, which also happen to be the type that the least Pokémon have.

Those who plan to catch Spiritomb can’t simply head out and find one in the wild. Spiritomb can only be caught with the help of an item called the Odd Keystone.

Where to find the Odd Keystone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screengrab via King Burlingtone

If you’re after the Odd Keystone, then there are three locations you can visit. The easiest to access is at home in Twinleaf Town, where the item can be found hidden in a pond.

When you arrive in Twinleaf Town, head south to the pond that can be seen in the town. Use Surf to head out on the water and move against the wall on the left side, pressing “A” to pick up the item.

The second Odd Keystone can be found on Route 208. Leaving Hearthome City, head west and go south as soon as you enter Route 208. Speak to the man in the corner of the grass, who will give you another Odd Keystone.

If you’re trying to get the item early in the game, you can always find it by mining in the Grand Underground. This is the most difficult way to get it, however, as its drop rate is quite low.