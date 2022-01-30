Where to find Misdreavus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Ghost-types can be a little tricky to track down when looking around in the wild, whether because they are teleporting around or just located in areas you might not think to visit often in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This is true for Misdreavus, and you can run into it when traveling through the Coronet Highlands.

You can find Misdreavus floating around in the Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, or around Stonetooth Rows, though the latter might be the most dangerous since an Alpha Mismagius is located directly on the main path.

There is also a chance you could encounter a Misdreavus when wandering the Bonechill Wastes in the Alabaster Icelands. It’s a fitting location because the Pokémon is known for sending chills up travelers’ spines with its childlike weeping.

As long you don’t run into issues with the Alpha Mismagius, Misdreavus isn’t hard to catch. Just make sure you have enough Poké Balls and some bait if you want to try sneaking up on the Ghost-type rather than just battling it right away.

Once you catch it, you can evolve your Misdreavus into a Mismagius using a Dusk Stone, or you can attempt to catch the Alpha Mismagius once you reach a high enough Star Rank to try it.