Where to find Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the Pokémon that got a new regional form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is Qwilfish. It’s in several locations around the Hisuian region for trainers to find.

To find Hisuian Qwilfish, you first must find Basculegion and ride it to interact with Pokémon in the water. From atop your Basculegion, you can throw Poké Balls at Qwilfish or initiate a battle with it to catch it.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Hisuian Qwilfish can be found in several locations across the map, including Ramanas Island in Obsidian Fieldlands or in Tranquility Cove, Lunkers Lare, and Islespy Shore in Cobalt Coastlands.

One location that’s easy to mark is in the Cobalt Coastlands. Just south of Castaway Shore, there’s a curved island in the center of a body of water. Around that small island, Qwilfish can spawn.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Qwilfish can be evolved into Overqwuil by using Barb Barrage 20 times in the Strong Style with a Qwilfish. Once the move has been used 20 times, the Poké Ball next to Qwilfish will blink, indicating that it’s ready to evolve.

Qwilfish and Overqwil both have Hisuian forms and can’t be caught in their original forms. They’re both a Dark and Poison-type Pokémon. Their Hisuian forms showcase the colors associated with Dark and Poison-types since they both have black and purple accents on their bodies.