Where to find Heart Scales in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Just because you once forgot a move doesn't mean you can't use it again.

When you’re leveling up your Pokémon, you’ll be forced to make decisions regarding what moves they are going to keep in their moveset. There are plenty of new moves to learn while your Pokémon are growing, but you can only have four at once.

These moves can be replaced by learned moves and TMs. But sometimes a move that will help out in one situation might not be as handy as the previous move you replaced. Fortunately, you can go back and retrieve moves that you’ve since forgotten, but it’s going to require the Heart Scale item.

Heart Scales are rare items that you can’t purchase and will instead need to find in the wild. There are multiple scattered around the Sinnoh overworld and other places to locate them. If you’re looking to learn old moves, here’s where you’ll find some Heart Scales.

Where to find Heart Scales in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

There is a pair of Heart Scales available in the Sinnoh overworld and you can also find multiple Heart Scales mining within the Grand Underground.

Screengrab via Pokemon Archives

The first Heart Scale that you’ll pass on your travels can be located on Route 212. Head southwest from Pastoria City through the tar pits. Within the top left of the furthest pit, if you press “A” you’ll pick up the item.

Screengrab via Pokemon Archives

Your second chance to pick up a Heart Scale can be found on Route 214 heading south from Veilstone City. Within the gated maze, you’ll notice a patch of grass that is missing from a full circle. Press A at this patch of grass to collect the Heart Scale.