Where to find Goomy in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus contains a vast array of Pokémon from throughout the Pokémon series for players to find and encounter. Some of the familiar faces players will discover on their journeys didn’t appear in the Sinnoh region of Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, instead debuting in future titles and once again reappearing here in Hisui—likely lost as the region developed into Sinnoh.

One of these many Pokémon not found in the Sinnoh region is Goomy, the Soft Tissue Pokémon. Goomy, a Dragon-type, first appeared in the Kalos region in Pokémon X and Y, acting as the pseudo-Legendary Pokémon of those titles alongside its evolutions in Sliggoo and Goodra. These Pokémon resemble snails and slugs and, like their real-world counterparts, they could be found in the wetlands of Kalos, favoring damp and rainy conditions in order to thrive.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

In Hisui, Goomy can be found in the Holm of Trials in the Crimson Mirelands, making it one of the many Dragon-type Pokémon that players will be able to add to their team. It tends to express an aggressive nature, meaning players will have to approach the Soft Tissue Pokémon carefully. Luckily Goomy isn’t strong or fast, so any manner of attempts to catch it will likely work out in the favor of the player.

Unlike in the Kalos region, Goomy’s evolutions, Sliggoo and Goodra, both boast regional forms that not only change their appearance to better resemble snails but also change their typing. Both Hisuian Sliggoo and Goodra gain the Steel typing to their ragon-typing, offering them more heavy defenses at the expense of their attack stats. Goomy can evolve into Hisuian Sliggoo at level 40, then into Hisuian Goodra by at level 50 in rainy conditions. It is currently unknown if players can obtain Kalosian Sliggoo and Goodra in Legends: Arceus.

Players can look forward to discovering Goomy in a new region, as well as the new regional variants of Sliggoo and Goodra, as they venture through Hisui in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now available for Nintendo Switch.