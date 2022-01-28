Where to find Gible in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Many players will make a beeline to add the Hisuian Pokémon and regional variants to their team in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but there are some trainers who just want to coast through the game with some old favorites that can help round out a roster.

Gible and its evolutionary line are staples from the Sinnoh region, so why wouldn’t that carry over to Hisui, the ancient region that becomes Sinnoh?

Once you reach the Coronet Highlands during Mission 11, you can enter the Clamberclaw Cliffs or trek down to the ancient version of Wayward Cave to find yourself a Gible wandering around. The Gible will be aggressive, but you should be able to handle it easily at this stage of the game.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

You will also need to watch out for dangerous, high-leveled Gabite roaming the Clamberclaw Cliffs if you decide to search there, however. Gible still follows the same evolution path, evolving into Gabite at level 24 and Garchomp at level 48.

This will give you a powerful Dragon/Ground-type that can rival the power of Legendary Pokémon, which could come in pretty handy as you enter the later chapters of the story.