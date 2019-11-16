Where to find fossils in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield did something very strange with its Fossil Pokémon and made it so you can mix and match two different parts together to create a ghastly creature that looks like a failed Frankenstein.

There are a total of four different fossils that you can mix and match and finding them isn’t too hard, but you will need to go out of your way if you want to collect all of the different combinations.

Where to look

The first set of fossils you can get are very easily missed, so make sure to keep your eye out when you are running along Route 6 towards Stow-on-Side. Once you pass the Diglett Sculptures, you are getting close to your destination.

Screengrab via Game Freak

There will be several ladders to climb up, but you will see a campsite and next to it there is a woman standing next to a machine. After getting to that area, there should be a rock with something shining on it, pick it up and you will have your first fossil.

Once you have that fossil in hand you can travel to Stow-on-Side and talk to an NPC in the Pokémon Center. He will give you the second part necessary to make your first fossil Pokémon.

Screengrab via Game Freak

These are the combinations:

Fossilized Drake and Fossilized Dino = Dracozolt

Fossilized Bird and Fossilized Dino = Arctozolt

Fossilized Drake and Fossilized Fish = Dracovish

Fossilized Bird and Fossilized Fish = Arctovish

Screengrab via Game Freak

After collecting both fossils you can talk to that woman near the machine, who introduces herself as Cara Liss. She will then ask you to show her your fossils and then combine them to form the monsters of science that this generation introduced.

The Drake and Fish fossils are exclusive to Shield while the Bird and Dino fossils are only found in Sword. There might be a chance that the digging brothers in the Bridge Field area of the Wild Zone can still get you the other materials, but that is not known at this time.