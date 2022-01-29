Enamorus is the latest Legendary Pokémon to join the franchise and you can catch one for yourself.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has bought to the game a ton of popular Pokémon from throughout the series including legendaries. Among them are the weather trio and a brand new addition called Enamorus.

Enamorus is a Fairy and Flying-type Pokémon that makes its debut in Legends: Arceus. Battling this legendary can only take place towards the later stage of the game’s post-game, where it will be found at level 70.

If you’re ready to take on Enamorus you’ll first have to find it. There is a distinct location where it will spawn, however, you’ll need to have completed a few steps in preparation first. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Enamorus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To capture the new Legendary Pokémon Enamorus you’ll first need to have completed all of the main story in Pokémon Legends: Arceus including the extra mission to fight Giratina. Following that you’ll need to report back to Cogita and get Request 94: Incarnate Forces of Hisui. Start that quest and capture the three original forces Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus, and finally, you’ll be ready to find Enamorus.

Enamorus can be located in the Crimson Mirelands area called Scarlet Bog. Once there you’ll see Enamorus flying around so begin throwing Pokeballs at the Pokémon until it gets dazed and you have the opportunity to battle. In this battle, you can catch yourself the new Legendary Pokémon.

If you’ve not yet caught yourself the original three genie Pokémon then you can check out their locations here.