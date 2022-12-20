Where to find Covert Cloak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Covert Cloak is one of the most sought-after held items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (along with Safety Goggles). It prevents a Pokémon from the additional effects of moves such as flinching or status conditions.

It doesn’t work on status moves themselves, only status conditions and other effects that result from regular attacks or special attacks. Still, that makes it handy in battles since many trainers use moves that fit the bill.

Since it’s so useful, you might think it’s hard to come by, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Covert Cloak can be obtained pretty much right away in Scarlet and Violet if you have the coin to spare (or know where to look).

How to get Covert Cloak in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can purchase the Covert Cloak from the Delibird Presents store in Levincia for 20,000 PokéDollars. It’s the easiest method of obtaining it, but it’s only available at that specific branch. You can find it at the location below.

Image via The Pokémon Company

It’s not the only way, though. If you’d rather avoid spending the money, you can also find one for free in Montenevera. From the Pokécenter, turn west towards the town and look for a gap between two buildings that has two small mounds of snow and two large trees behind it. Head towards there and you’ll find the Covert Cloak under one of the trees.

If you’re having trouble finding it, use the map in the picture below to guide you.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Montenevera can be a challenge to reach if you don’t have mid to high-level Pokémon by your side, so the first option might be the faster route.

But if you’re not easily scared, by all means, go for it. You’ll save 20,000 PokéDollars for your efforts.