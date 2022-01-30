You'll need luck on your side to come across this rare spawn.

Fairy-type Pokémon are some of the most elusive in all Pokémon games as not too many species boast the typing. In Legends: Arceus, you’ll have a few to catch but one is harder to find than others and that’s Cleffa.

Cleffa is the pre-evolution to Celfairy and while you’ll see a few of the latter during your adventures, Cleffa will take some patience and luck to find. With this being the case, you’ll want to start by ensuring you’re looking in the right place.

If you want to add a Cleffa to your team then here is everything you need to know about where and how they will spawn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where to find Cleffa in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Cleffa is one of the rarer spawns that you can find in Coronet Highlands. You’ll need to head to the zone at night and swim through the waters to the bottom left of the map, at Fabled Spring.

If you arrive here at night then on either side of the water Celffa can spawn. Given its low rate of appearing you may want to scout the lands from the water to find the Pokémon before you step on the ground to catch it. This way you’ll reduce the chance of scaring it off.

As usual, when you’ve located Cleffa you’ll want to try and catch it with a Poké ball before it runs away, otherwise, you’ll need to wait for the Pokémon to spawn again which could take quite a while.

In the meantime, the area has plenty of Clefairy and Celfable to encounter and capture so you can work on completing your Pokédex.