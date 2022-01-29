Where to find Cherubi and Cherrim in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the To Bloom or not to Bloom request

There are always a few Pokémon in every game with special encounter mechanics. These can leave fans scratching their heads after looking around the map and missing a chance to catch them. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, these mechanics become even more prominent since you need to complete pages of the Pokédex to progress through the game.

In the To Bloom or not to Bloom request, players will need to investigate the Cherry and Blossom Pokémon, Cherubi and Cherrim, in an effort to explain Cherrim’s weather-changing appearance to Kichi in the Agriculture Corps.

This request will task you with catching a Cherrim, whether on its own or by catching a Cherubi and then evolving it. Once complete, you can bring Kichi the completed Pokédex entry for Cherrim, which will take you catching several and using one in battle, to wrap up the request.

How to solve To Bloom or not to Bloom request

You can find Cherubi and Cherrim in multiple locations throughout Hisui, though they will only appear when you interact with shaking trees. This means the chances of encountering either are random and entirely based on getting lucky with those spawns. Here are all of the spots you can find the Grass-types:

Obsidian Fieldlands The Heartwood

Crimson Mirelands Gapejaw Bog

Coronet Highlands Lonely Spring, Fabled Spring, and Primeval Grotto



Because both are rare encounters, you will need to get pretty lucky to find one. You can partially manipulate the encounter odds by leaving and coming back to the areas to try and ensure some of the trees will be shaking, though.

Cherubi will obviously be appearing more than Cherrim, so you will likely have an easier time finishing the request if you simply level up your Cherubi to level 25 and evolve it.