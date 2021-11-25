Where to find Carnivine in Pokémon Briliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are full of plenty elusive Pokémon species, and one of the most hardest to find is the grass-type Pokémon Carnivine.

The venus fly trap Pokémon, Carnivine was first introduced in the original gen-four games Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. And it is a sought-after species in the newly released remakes. Finding this Pokémon in the wild isn’t an easy task given its limited spawning locations, but if you know where you’re looking you can drastically improve your chances of scoring an encounter.

Carnivine Location Pokémon Briliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The only place that you can find Carnivine within Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is The Great Marsh located within Pastoria City. To find this Pokémon, you’ll need to use the binoculars that are located upstairs within the Great Marsh entry building. Your chance of finding the Pokémon through these lenses is quite low (around 10 percent), but it will reveal itself eventually.

Once you see Carnivine, make a note of the location that you saw it because you’ll need to enter The Great Marsh and head there to encounter it. When you enter The Great Marsh, you’ll need to catch the train to the area in which you saw the Pokémon in. You can check out a full guide on how The Great Marsh works here.

Then you’ll visit the location look around for the area encountering Pokémon until your finally come face to face with Carnivine. If the Pokémon flees before you can catch it, you’ll need to keep searching the same area again.