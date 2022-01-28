Where to find all Evolution Stones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can find them all in once place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus includes multiple new Pokémon, locations, and even core gameplay mechanics—but one thing that has stood the test of time is the inclusion of Evolution Stones.

Even as some evolution methods change and new ones are added, Evolution Stones are still something that players will need to seek out if they want to evolve certain species of Pokémon and complete their Pokédex.

In Legends: Arceus, players can find most items dealing with evolution in the overworld as they travel the Hisui region, including the following stones:

Water Stone

Thunder Stone

Fire Stone

Leaf Stone

Moon Stone

Sun Stone

Dawn Stone

Dusk Stone

Shiny Stone

Ice Stone

Using the ridable Ursaluna you obtain post Mission 7, you can sniff out hidden items littered around or under the ground. You can obtain all of the Evolution Stones using this method, though the actual rates for finding them are entirely randomized, likely depending on the area you are in.

The easiest way to get these stones, along with most of the other standard evolution items that aren’t new in Legends: Arceus, is by visiting the Item Exchange at the Trading Post in Jubilifie Village.

At the Trading Post, you can exchange Merit Points you obtain by returning lost satchels for useful items, such as the Evolution Stones.

The Fire, Water, Thunder, Leaf, Ice, Moon, and Sun Stones all cost 1,000 Merit Points. Meanwhile, the Dawn, Dusk, and Shiny Stone will run you 1,200 Merit Points.