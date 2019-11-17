Where to find additional Sweet and Tart Apples in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you’ve been trying to evolve Applin into either Flapple or Appletun in Pokemon Sword and Shield but have already used the one apple given to you by the NPC in Hammerlocke, then it might be time to grind.

While there are additional Sweet Apples (exclusive to Sword) and Tart Apples (exclusive to Shield), they are incredibly hard to come across and might take some additional grinding to grab a hold of them.

Players can find additional apples under certain trees in the Wild Area. The chances of finding one, however, are pretty low. While players explore the Wild Area’s multiple areas, they’ll come across occasional shines beneath trees. If players approach the shiny ground and hit the A button, they’ll pick up an item, which may be a Sweet or Tart Apple, depending on their game and their luck.

Related: How to evolve Applin into Flapple or Appletun in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Outside of picking one up from the ground, the last way to get additional Apple items to evolve your Applin is from the various Battle Cafes in Motostoke, Hammerlocke, and Wyndon. You can get Tart Apple or Sweet Apple as an additional reward for competing and winning battles in the cafes, so it’s worth visiting whenever you have time.

Failing that, reach out to other trainers online to see if they have any spare items in your quest to get the perfect Flapple or Appletun.