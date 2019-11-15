How to evolve Applin into Flapple or Appletun in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield is full of interesting methods and techniques that are needed to evolves its vast amount of Pokemon, and the Grass/Dragon-type Pokémon Applin is no exception.

It has two evolutions known as Flapple and Appleetun which both require their own individual method to evolve them.

To evolve Applin, you need it to use a special item known as a Tart Apple or a Sweet Apple to evolve it into either Flapple or Appletun. Each Apple item is exclusive to Sword and Shield, so you will need to work with another trainer who owns the other version of the game to add both to your Pokédex.

You can find these items in Hammerlock, the location after the third gym battle. As soon as you arrive in the city, go down the ramp and stop at the cross-section where the Poké-Mart is.

Head left until you reach a large archway with a trainer beside some grass after crossing the large wooden bridge. Speak to the trainer until the option “I haven’t” appears. Make sure you have an Applin on your team and it will get taken. Talk to the trainer again and at the end of it, you’ll get the apple.

Then its a simple task of going into your bag, scrolling over the “Other” items and Using the Item on your Applin. It will then instantly evolve regardless of level.