Where to find a Razor Claw in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield has a bunch of useful items to help in all types of situations, may it be in battle or other uses.

One of these items is the Razor Claw, which has a lot of uses as a held item. Its main purpose, however, is to evolve a Sneasel to a Weavile to help players in either completing the Pokédex or getting one of their favorite pocket monsters.

So, where exactly can you find one?

The earliest you can get a Razor Claw comes after completing the sixth Gym Challenge and unlocking the Surf function for the Rotom Bike. You will then want to head to the Wild Area just south of Hammerlocke to the Dusty Bowl area.

You’ll find a small patch of water with an island just out of sight. Cross the water with the Rotom Bike and you will see a shining glimmer on the ground. This will be the Razor Claw.

After completing the main story and unlocking the Battle Tower, you will be able to buy Razor Claw’s for BP as well, but this is the first instance you can actually go about getting the item for yourself.