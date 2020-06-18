Where to find a Dragon Scale in Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor

If you want to complete the Pokédex in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor DLC pack, you are eventually going to have to get yourself a Dragon Scale.

The item, which can be equipped to Pokemon such as Seadra, serves no purpose but to aide the Pokémon to evolve until its next form and is a highly sought after commodity in the games.

But with nowhere to buy it by normal means, where exactly can you find one?

The Dragon Scale item can be found in Honeycalm Sea in the north of The Isle of Armor’s map. You can get to it easier by starting at the Training Lowlands shoreline and using your Rotom Bike to cross the ocean.

From there you’ll notice a small sandy part with a Pokéball in the middle of nowhere. That is where you will find the Dragon Scale.