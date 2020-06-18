Here’s what happens when you collect all 150 Alolan Diglett in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

The Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion has players doing lots of quests and challenges throughout its short story, but the longest by far will have them searching the entire collection of islands for 150 Alolan Diglett hiding all over the map.

They are all hidden in plain sight and all you need to do is walk up and interact with the top of its head and a short cutscene will play, showing the Alolan Diglett popping up out of the ground before leaving the area.

You can easily keep track of how many Diglett you have found in each area of the map because a short message will pop up informing you of it every time you find a new Diglett. It will take quite some time to track down each of the Diglett, but if you manage to find them all you will get a total of nine rewards.

These rewards vary slightly, but all of them have to do with regional forms or Pokémon from different regions. You can get nine different Pokémon, all of which are not native to Galar and have access to their Hidden Abilities—outside of Alolan Raichu, which doesn’t have a Hidden Ability.

Here are all of the rewards you will get throughout the 150 Alolan Diglett side quest, and how many Diglett you need to find to collect each prize.