All 150 Alolan Diglett locations and rewards in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion

The largest side quest in the Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion has players searching the entire collection of islands for 150 Alolan Diglett scattered throughout the map.

You won’t see them moving around at all, but each of the Mole Pokémon will have the small yellow tips of its whiskers made of metal that sit on top of its head peeking out of the ground.

All you need to do is walk up and interact with the top of its head and a short cutscene will play, showing the Alolan Diglett popping up out of the ground before leaving the area. You will receive a short message stating that Pokémon went back to its trainer, along with a total for how many Diglett are left in that specific area of the map.

It will take quite some time to track down each of the Diglett, but that time will be cut down significantly if you at least know where to go to find them all. The more Diglett you find, the more rewards you get from their trainer, including different regional variants that have items and Hidden Abilities.

Here is a list of how many Diglett you will need to locate in each area and a guide on how to find them all — which will be updated over the next 24 hours.

Challenge Beach

There are nine Diglett located at Challenge Beach.

Brawler’s Cave

There are seven Diglett in Brawler’s Cave.

Courageous Cavern

There are seven Diglett located in the Courageous Cavern.

Fields of Honor

There are 18 Diglett located throughout the Fields of Honor.

Potbottom Desert

There are 10 Diglett hidden in the Potbottom Desert.

Soothing Wetlands

There are 20 Diglett spread throughout the Soothing Wetlands.

Training Lowlands

There are 15 Diglett hidden in the Training Lowlands.

Warm-Up Tunnel

There are only three Diglett buried in Warm-Up Tunnel.

Challenge Road

There are eight Diglett in Challenge Road.

And once you find all of the Diglett, here are the rewards you can earn by talking to their trainer after each milestone.

Five Diglett: Alolan Meowth – Hidden Ability Rattled

10 Diglett: Kantonian Slowpoke – Holding King’s Rock, Hidden Ability Regenerator

20 Digletts: Alolan Vulpix – Hidden Ability Snow Warning

30 Digletts: Alolan Sandshrew – Hidden Ability Slush Rush

Being Updated With Remaining Rewards

This article is being updated as more information is found.