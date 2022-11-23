Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced many new Generation IX Pokémon—16 of which are Paradox Pokémon, ancient or futuristic relatives of existing Pokémon that resemble their kin.

Slither Wing is one of them. It is an ancient relative of Volcarona, the large moth-like Pokémon introduced in Generation V. Not only does it look awesome, but it’s packing some power.

If you want to catch it, though, there’s only one place to find it—and it’ll take a bit of time to reach.

How to find Slither Wing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like other Paradox Pokémon, Slither Wing will only appear in the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero). It’s an endgame zone that can only be accessed after clearing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

If you’ve done that, enter the zone and head towards the northwest side, and look for an area that has a distinctive purple color. That’s where you’ll find Slither Wing.

It doesn’t spawn often, so it’ll take a bit of time. Still, it’s worth the wait considering Slither Wing is extremely powerful in battle, and it’s necessary to catch one to complete the Pokédex.

Paradox Pokémon are an interesting addition to the franchise. Catching them gives players something extra to do after the storyline. It’s nice to have a reason to keep playing. And as far as revamped versions of existing Pokémon go, they look cool!

Slither Wing also has the unique combination of being a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon that can learn Fire and Grass moves. So, it’s quite versatile in battles.