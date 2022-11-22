Iron Moth is a new Generation IX Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s one of several Paradox Pokémon that resembles an ancient relative, which, in this case, is Volcarona.

It’s a Fire and Poison-type Pokémon capable of leaving a burn and a sting, making it all-the-more appealing to trainers who want to bolster their party with something unique and powerful.

So, how do you catch it? Read on to find out.

How to catch Iron Moth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like Flutter Mane, Iron Moth is only available to those who have finished a big chunk of the main storyline and reached the point where they’ve been granted access to the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero)—the end-game zone.

You’ll need to defeat all five Titan bosses, go to the Poco Path Lighthouse in South Province (Area One), and watch the cutscene. After that, you’ll be granted access to the crater where Iron Moth resides.

Catching it shouldn’t be too difficult. Simply weaken it, which is easier if you’re using Rock, Water, Psychic, or Ground-type Pokémon.

Then, hurl a Poké Ball or several its way, and it’ll be yours.

Image via The Pokémon Company

While the prerequisites mean you won’t be able to use Iron Moth throughout most of the story, it’s still worth catching to complete the Pokédex, and it’s a mighty ally in the end game.

So, if you’ve reached that stage and are looking to add it to your ranks, what are you waiting for? Head down to the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) and catch it!