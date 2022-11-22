It's not easy to come by.

Flutter Mane is a must-have for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainers who love Fairy and Ghost-type Pokémon. The adorable yet frightening little critter learns some interesting moves, including Perish Song at level 91, which causes both Pokémon to faint after four turns.

The brand new Generation IX Pokémon doesn’t evolve into anything else, but it’s believed to be an ancient relative of Misdreavus, a Ghost-type Pokémon introduced all the way back in Generation II.

How to catch Flutter Mane in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to catch Flutter Mane in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to wait all the way until you finish the game. That’s because it isn’t found in most areas throughout Paldea.

(Warning: spoilers)

Instead, Flutter Mane’s habitat is confined to Area Zero, which can only be accessed after completing The Path of Legends and seeking help from Nemona and Penni after finishing Victory Road and Starfall Street.

Assuming you’ve done that, the Area Zero marker will appear on your map on the western side of the Crater near Medali.

Once inside, you’ll see Flutter Mane floating around in the Overworld. It should be level 50 or above by the time you encounter it. It’s weak to Ghost and Steel-type Pokémon, so use them to get an upper hand.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Flutter Mane is harder to come by than most Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which is a shame considering its power would come in handy during later stages of the story.

Still, it’s a powerful ally to have in your post-game adventures, and it’s necessary to catch it if you’re looking to complete the Pokédex.