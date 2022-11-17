Not even the loss of life can stop the best puppies from the Pokémon series from being loyal to the trainers they love.

Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon, is one of three new dog-based evolutionary lines debuting in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and while its backstory may be a tragic one, it possesses a profound love for those that provide it with attention. Yet those that do stick around and play with Greavard may soon discover that they are slowly becoming weaker, as their life force is being drained from them.

As a pure Ghost-type Pokémon and the first stage of an evolutionary line, Greavard struggles with a combination of low stats and a myriad of weaknesses, many of which can be exploited by the other Pokémon that call the Paldea region home. Yet upon evolving into Houndstone, this Pokémon becomes a more formidable force—and an even more reliable ally.

Where to catch Greavard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

While Greavard may not be easily obtainable at the start of most players’ adventures, once players access the area of Paldea it calls home, they’ll find themselves smothered in attention by tons of these Pokémon at once.

Greavard’s territory is the Glaseado Mountain, in the northern part of Paldea beneath and surrounding Glaseado. Players may notice that Greavard isn’t actively wandering the mountains, however. Instead, they’ll see the candle on its head sticking out from the ground, signifying that the remainder of the Ghost Dog Pokémon is laying in wait underground—or simply sleeping.

Once players get close to the candle, Greavard will jump out and initiate a battle, giving players the opportunity to catch it.