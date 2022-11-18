It's in demand, thanks to its new evolution.

Dunsparce is a Normal-type Pokémon introduced in Generation II. It can be found in the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s become highly sought after because it finally has an evolution, Dudunsparce.

Dunsparce evolves into Dudunsparce once it hits level 32, as long as it has learned the move Hyper Drill. Before you can even get to that point, you’ll need to catch one—and it can be a little tricky.

How to catch Dunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokédex states Dunsparce is “very rarely seen” in Paldea despite its habitat encompassing three-quarters of the map. That means it might be a little time-consuming to find and catch, but it’s not impossible.

The best places to look are South Province (Area Four) and The Great Crater of Paldea. You’ll have a pretty good chance of finding one there after a bit of persistence compared to other areas of the map.

Its level will vary between 15 and 40 at the former, and 15 and 60 at the latter.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Dunsparce wasn’t that popular when it was first introduced. Since then, it’s become all the rage off the back of getting an evolved form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It took seven generations, but it was certainly worth the wait.

Plus, it’s nice to have a high-level Normal Pokémon in the mix, especially one that can also learn ground, rock, dragon, and flying moves.

So, a bit of patience in finding Dunsparce early on can go a long way.