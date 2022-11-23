Brute Bonnet is a new Paradox Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It is an ancient relative of Amoonguss, the Grass and Poison-type Pokémon introduced in Generation V.

But while its successor has a simple and adorable fungal-themed design, Brute Bonnet is burlier and more brutish, with a horned mushroom cap oozing fungus perched on top of its head.

If you want to catch it, though, there’s only one place to find it—and it’ll take a bit of time to reach.

How to find Brute Bonnet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Brute Bonnet can only be found in the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero), an endgame zone that can be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. It’s the place where all Paradox Pokémon reside.

It’s also exclusive to the Pokémon Scarlet edition.

The best place to look is inside caves near the second observatory. Trainers have had more luck finding it there, although it will still take a bit of time and effort to find given its rarity.

It’s worth catching one, though. Brute Bonnet is one of the most powerful Grass and Dark-type Pokémon in the game, and you’ll need it to complete the Pokédex.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The addition of Paradox Pokémon has given players more things to do in the endgame. There are 16 in total, eight of which are ancient relatives, and eight of which are future relatives.

And while they’re all essentially revamped versions of existing Pokémon, they each have their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as a unique charm that ties into the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aesthetic.