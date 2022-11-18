The news installment in the Pokémon franchise has dropped and there are countless things to do and an almost unfathomable number of Pokémon to add to your Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet brings fans a new experience, where players can create their own characters and traverse an incredibly large map, catching Pokémon left, right, and center. You’ll be able to experience the creativity of the Pokémon devs too, with a wide variety of different-looking Pokemon to throw some Pokeballs at.

One of these Pokémon is Bramblin. This tumble-weed lookalike is a spiky friend for your travels. It might accidentally stab you every once and a while, but it does it with love.

How do I catch a Bramblin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

A Bramblin is a Pokémon that, let’s be honest, will leave holes in your bag. So the best thing to do once you catch this thing is to let it roll alongside you while you scour each blade of grass for a new addition to your Pokédex.

Bramblins have a blast rolling around the sand dunes. You’ll see them rolling to pass the time, spiking any animal that they, unfortunately, roll over.

To find a Bramblin, look in the Asado Desert. There’ll be several of these balls of sticks being blown around by the wind.

They aren’t massive, so keep an eye out and wear thick socks.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The Bramblin evolves into a Brambeghast. This evolution sees it grow more spikes and look more aggressive. Don’t stress though, it’ll still be your friend if you’ve been nice to it.

There you have it, it should fit nicely in your collection after going through these steps. Keep collecting and be nice to your Pokémon as your Scarlet and Violet journey gets going.