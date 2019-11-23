Where to buy Quick Balls, Repeat Balls, and Luxury Balls in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you’re looking for special types of Pokéballs in Pokémon Sword and Shield other than the standard ones you can get from the Pokémon Centers, then you have come to the right place.

There are a plethora of different types of Pokéballs to grab so long as you know where to look, with one, in particular, being sought after the most: the Quick Ball.

The Quick Ball is the best Pokeball for catching Pokémon quickly—perfect for those trying to complete the Pokédex. The sooner you throw it in battle, the higher the chance of a successful capture. But where exactly do you find it?

You will be waiting a while until you can actually grab it. The Quick Ball can only be bought in Wyndon, which is a city players reach after defeating all of the eight gyms in the game.

It will be located in the town center’s Pokémon Center and will be sold by a second gentleman in the Poké Mart area on the right. He will also sell a bunch of other items exclusive to the area for a large sum of cash.

The Luxury and Repeat Balls can be bought here as well, but can also be bought with Watts in the Wild Area. These Watt Traders can be found near the entrances of Cities, like at East Lake Axewell and Hammerlocke Hills.