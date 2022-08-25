When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor be added to Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE, the first MOBA game based on Pokémon, will add three more champions to the game in September 2022.

One of the new Pokémon coming to UNITE‘s Aeos Island is Mew, a Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon that is well-known all over the world. It has been rumored that Mew is joining UNITE as one of the game’s Supporters. Mew will have access to more movers than all the other playable Pokémon in UNITE.

After Mew, the dual-type Normal/Flying Pokémon Dodrio from Generation One will be the next one to be introduced. He’ll be the first Speedster to make its way into UNITE after Zeraora’s special campaign when the game launched in 2021.

Scizor, an extremely popular dual-type Bug/Steel Pokémon introduced in Generation Two, will be the last Pokémon to be added to UNITE in September. At the moment, it’s unclear whether TiMi Studio is planning to charge Aeos Coins or Aeos Gems for all the new releases or if at least one of them will be unlocked throughout a game event.

When will Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor come to Pokémon UNITE?

Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor will make their way to UNITE’s Aeos Island during the next half of the first Anniversary Celebration event ongoing in the game, along with the new Thia Sky Ruins map that will replace Remoat Stadium in ranked matches.

Mew will join UNITE on Sept. 2, Dodrio will join next on Sept. 14, and Scizor will enter the champion pool on Sept. 28. The price for new Unite Licenses are currently ranging from 10,000 to 14,000 Aeos Coins.