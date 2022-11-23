When does Primeape learn the move Rage Fist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce many new Pokémon to the popular Nintendo franchise but also bring back an abundance of creatures from previous games. Primeape, introduced in Generation I as a part of the original 150, is one of the returning Pokémon to make the cut in Paldea.

This iteration of Primeape is slightly different from its previous counterparts, though, since the ape-like Pokémon has a third evolution, Annihilape. To trigger this third evolution, trainers must have a specific move dubbed “Rage Fist” unlocked for their Primeape. Like almost all moves and unique abilities in Pokémon, Rage Fist is acquired through level progression.

If you have a Primeape as part of your core party and are looking to see the Pokémon’s third and final evolution, this is everything you need to know about when Rage Fist unlocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Rage Fist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Primeape unlocks the ability to learn Rage Fist at level 35. The best way to level up your Pokémon is to frequently use them in battle without depleting their health points. Objects such as Rare Candies are also useful in boosting levels to speed this process up. Candies come in various sizes and corresponding level-up attributes.

After acquiring Rage Fist, trainers must use the ability 20 times across several different Pokémon battles. After this threshold has been met, Primeape will officially take its third and final form, Annihilape. Though it was never included in Primeape’s original appearance in Generation I, this intimidating new evolution marks the end of the ape’s evolutionary progress.

The Fighting-type move inflicts significant damage and increases power by 50 after each time the Pokémon was hit during combat, including self-hits during confusion. Rage Fist maxes out at 350 increased power. One of the Pokémon’s most powerful moves, Rage Fist is an essential mechanic if you wish to go across your Paldea journey with an Annihilape.