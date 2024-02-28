Category:
Pokémon

When does Pokémon TCG Pocket release?

Pokémon cards are shrinking down.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 08:24 pm
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile
Screenshot via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

For the longest time, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has brought fans out to stores purchasing packs in droves to rip open and collect and play. Now, in 2024, that same sensation is being brought to mobile.

Recommended Videos

Announced during Pokémon Presents during Pokémon Day 2024, Pokémon TCG Pocket is the next mobile game for The Pokémon Company, made by developer DeNA. This game will function as a simplified version of the Pokémon TCG, focusing on collecting and playing rare cards—similar to Second Dinner’s Marvel Snap.

This approach to what for many players is a daunting game should bring Pokémon TCG to various gamers who otherwise wouldn’t play. But when will this influx of new interest begin? Well, here’s everything to know about the release of Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket release date

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile
Admire your rarest cards. Screenshot via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

Pokémon TCG Pocket doesn’t have an exact release date yet, however, it has been confirmed the handheld game will launch in 2024—a month isn’t locked in yet.

The rollout for this release isn’t yet clear, but we expect it to go through beta testing like most other Pokémon mobile releases have. This means it might not be a global launch. Instead, we could see some regions get their hands on the game before others. This article will be updated with all of the current information so if you’re eager to get into the trading card action make sure to check back regularly for the latest news.

In the meantime, you can still enjoy the regular-sized Pokémon TCG on the go thanks to Pokémon TCG Live, which is available to play on Android and Apple phones.

related content
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Venusaur and its trainer in a battle in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Every Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokemon Go Wurmplue party hats
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Every Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 27, 2024
Read Article What time does the Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Venusaur as a Tera Raid boss in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What time does the Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Venusaur and its trainer in a battle in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Every Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Pokemon Go Wurmplue party hats
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Every Party Hat Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 27, 2024
Read Article What time does the Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Venusaur as a Tera Raid boss in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
What time does the Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 27, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com