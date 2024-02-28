When does Pokémon TCG Pocket release?

For the longest time, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has brought fans out to stores purchasing packs in droves to rip open and collect and play. Now, in 2024, that same sensation is being brought to mobile.

Announced during Pokémon Presents during Pokémon Day 2024, Pokémon TCG Pocket is the next mobile game for The Pokémon Company, made by developer DeNA. This game will function as a simplified version of the Pokémon TCG, focusing on collecting and playing rare cards—similar to Second Dinner’s Marvel Snap.

This approach to what for many players is a daunting game should bring Pokémon TCG to various gamers who otherwise wouldn’t play. But when will this influx of new interest begin? Well, here’s everything to know about the release of Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket release date

Admire your rarest cards. Screenshot via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

Pokémon TCG Pocket doesn’t have an exact release date yet, however, it has been confirmed the handheld game will launch in 2024—a month isn’t locked in yet.

The rollout for this release isn’t yet clear, but we expect it to go through beta testing like most other Pokémon mobile releases have. This means it might not be a global launch. Instead, we could see some regions get their hands on the game before others. This article will be updated with all of the current information so if you’re eager to get into the trading card action make sure to check back regularly for the latest news.

In the meantime, you can still enjoy the regular-sized Pokémon TCG on the go thanks to Pokémon TCG Live, which is available to play on Android and Apple phones.