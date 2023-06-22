When does Detective Pikachu Returns release?

Four years after its original announcement, fans have finally got their first look at and release date for Detective Pikachu Returns.

In the June 21 Nintendo Direct, a trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns showed off a look at the Pokémon featured, including Growlithe, Slowpoke, Mimikyu, Applin, Alolan Exeggutor, and more.

A sequel to Detective Pikachu, which released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2019, was announced later the same year but details were scarce until Nintendo Direct revealed Detective Pikachu Returns to the world in the June 21 Direct.

Fortunately, fans who have been agonizing over the long wait do not have to hold out much longer, as Detective Pikachu Returns’ release date is right around the corner.

Detective Pikachu Returns release date, confirmed

Pikachu partners with Tim Goodman to solve mysterious incidents. Screenshot via Nintendo Direct

Detective Pikachu Returns releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 6, which is shaping up to be a massive month for gaming across all platforms.

The game, which comes after the success of the Detective Pikachu movie starring Ryan Reynolds, sets up a strong end to the year for the Pokémon franchise, which also sees The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrive as DLC for Scarlet and Violet before the end of 2023.

Pokémon’s gaming offerings have increased significantly in recent years, with ongoing titles like Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite continuing to be successful, while 2022 saw the release of a slew of titles including New Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

As a huge Pokémon fan, such a variety of games is a real treat and I sincerely hope Nintendo continues to expand its offerings in the years ahead.

