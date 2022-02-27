When do Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the next titles for the Pokémon franchise, with Game Freak announcing the games are nearly complete.

During the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents broadcast on Feb. 27, fans got their first look at what will be the ninth generation of Pokémon, including a sweeping overview of a large town and some of the creatures that will be appearing in the new region.

Since this was the first teaser for the new game, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company are keeping the finer details—such as info on the starters beyond the first glance at their designs and upcoming gameplay changes—close to the chest. However, fans did get a release window that may be surprising.

As of Feb. 27, Scarlet and Violet are set to release in November 2022, likely lining up with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s release window in the middle of the month.

More details about the game will be shared throughout the year, but for now, players can just enjoy the odd live-action hybrid trailer and all of the other Pokémon content coming out.