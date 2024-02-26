Category:
Pokémon

What time is Pokémon Presents? How to watch Pokémon Day 2024 stream

What's next for Pokémon?
Ryan Galloway
  and 
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 26, 2024 06:06 pm
Logo for Pokémon Day featuring a cheerful Pikachu above a blue banner with Pokéball designs and the text Pokémon DAY in bold letters.
Image via The Pokémon Company, Remix by Dot Esports.

It’s almost Pokémon Day 2024, and just as fans prepare for the huge day, so too does Nintendo, with a special Pokémon Presents broadcast.

Pokémon Presents has become The Pokémon Company’s go-to place to announce new titles and updates for its roster of existing releases, so it’s not something that should be missed by casual and diehard fans alike. This year we don’t know what’s coming thanks to very few leaks, so it could be anything, including a new game.

To find out what the next chapter of Pokémon looks like you’ll need to tune in live. We’ve got you covered with when and how you can watch the big stream.

Pokémon Presents February 2024 start time

Shiny Lucario and the player character from Scarlet and Violet posing.
Bring your friends. Image via The Pokemon Company

You can tune into the first Pokémon Presents for 2024 at 6am PT on Feb. 27. That’s 9am ET or 2pm GMT, depending on your timezone. If you’re like me and prefer to see a visual display of when something is going to happen, we’ve added a timer to keep you in the loop. You can always check back closer to the stream to make sure you don’t miss out.

Given this stream coincides with Pokémon Day 2024 we’re expecting some pretty big announcements will be coming over the horizon. Of course, the next step to make sure you definitely don’t miss anything is learning where to stream the action.

Where to stream Pokémon Presents

Pokémon Presents is always available to stream on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. This should be your go-to place to keep caught up on all of the announcements. The Pokémon Day 2024 broadcast should last for just under 13 minutes.

If you aren’t able to watch the stream, new announcements will be shared on all the official Pokémon social media accounts as they are revealed, so you can follow them and check back to stay in the loop. Furthermore, anything truly major will start trending pretty quickly, so it will probably be impossible to avoid for any social media user.

You can always check here on Dot Esports where we’ll keep you in the know about the announcements The Pokémon Company has in store for Pokémon Day 2024.

