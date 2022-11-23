What songs did Undertale creator Toby Fox write for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

No matter the game or franchise, music is an important part of defining characters, locations, and moments throughout a player’s journey—something Pokémon almost always does well. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet make a big show of its music with dynamic pieces across the open world, but how many of the game’s songs were composed by Toby Fox?

That’s right, expanding on his role in Pokémon Sword and Shield, the Undertale creator and developer is behind multiple tracks in Gen IX.

In the previous generation, Fox was composed the main Battle Tower battle theme and worked with Game Freak on one of its other titles—2019’s Little Town Hero. However, his role for Scarlet and Violet won’t be locked to a single area or the post-game.

How many songs did Toby Fox compose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Right from the start of their larger Pokémon Scarlet and Violet journey, players will be met with a Toby Fox original: he composed the main overworld field music that plays across the entire Paldea region throughout your adventures.

I had the honor of composing the field music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet! After creating a concept sketch, Game Freak arranged it into many versions that you'll hear throughout the game. You can hear a bit of it in this trailer… https://t.co/dhjv4e9fQN — tobyfox (@tobyfox) June 1, 2022

Game Freak took his piece and arranged it into multiple forms that will play throughout the game, so expect to hear a lot of it.

That isn’t all though. Fox returned to his battling roots to arrange the theme you will experience during Tera Raid battles too. It will have its variations depending on moments in the battle, but this is another banger from this expanded partnership.

You may have heard a little in the Pokémon Presents a bit ago, but I composed the music for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's new Terastal Raid battles! I can't wait to have my Pokémon obliterated by a jewel-covered Fidough! https://t.co/52bcLaGbEZ — tobyfox (@tobyfox) August 10, 2022

Fox also noted that there are other tracks in the game that he composed too, though he hasn’t specified yet.

Fans accustomed to his music will likely comb through the audio and narrow down his contribution, but a lot of the music in Scarlet and Violet is high-quality work.