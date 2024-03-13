Category:
What Pokémon can Ditto be in Pokémon Go?

You'll need keen eyes.
Ditto has always been one of the most unique and mysterious creatures in the Pokémon franchise, and Pokémon Go doesn’t change this one bit.

The pink blob Pokémon is a master at disguise and that makes catching one an extremely tricky task. Niantic hasn’t made this any easier by giving Ditto the ability to parade as other Pokémon in Pokémon Go, so good luck pinning one down on the map.

Fortunately, if you know what to look for you can seriously increase your chances to find what you’re after, and to help out we’ve got a full list of all the disguises Ditto can currently adopt in Pokémon Go.

All Ditto disguises in Pokémon Go

Ditto can show up in the wild as any Pokémon in Pokémon Go; however, the roster of looks it can adopt can change. At the time of publishing, there are 11 unique Pokémon that Ditto can imitate.

These Pokémon are currently available to catch in Pokémon Go right now so it can be extremely tricky to seek out Ditto. Here’s a look at Ditto’s current disguises so you know exactly what to look for.

  • Bergmite
  • Bidoof
  • Goldeen
  • Gothita
  • Koffing
  • Numel
  • Oddish
  • Rhyhorn
  • Solosis
  • Spinarak
  • Stufful

When you’re hunting out Ditto, these are the Pokémon to look out for and who knows, you could get really lucky and stumble upon a Shiny one. Shiny Ditto has a blue look rather than the traditional pink so there shouldn’t be any confusion when you find one.

Now you’re armed with the know-how, happy hunting Ditto detectives!

