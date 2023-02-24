Not every Tera Raid is created equal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but even the Unrivaled Pikachu seven-star event pales in comparison to previous challenges. Its moveset still has a lot of coverage, but outside of it knowing Surf, you can guess the rest.

That’s right, this Pikachu holding the Mightiest Mark is still going to be a terror to unprepared trainers. However, its moveset is not as varied or dangerous as the previous Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raids and if you plan things out well you can easily take advantage of that fact.

While it isn’t the most difficult raid to grace an elusive seven-star event, here is the full moveset you need to know in order to take it on. Just remember to catch your Surfing Pikachu before Feb. 27, as it is still a limited-time encounter through this Tera Raid.

What moveset does Pikachu have in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Unrivaled Pikachu has one major gimmick, which is pretty tame compared to previous Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seven-star Tera Raids.

While it is holding a Light Ball, meaning Attack and Special Attack are doubled and the Unrivaled Pikachu will toss in a few Physical Attacks to pair with its main offensive options. This limits how dangerous it can be, and will make it easier to counter.

Related: Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Pikachu Tera Raid event

As long as you can avoid being hit by a super effective Surf or Thunder, you should be in the clear. Just try to keep its entire moveset in mind when picking your Pokémon though, because even if it isn’t a physical attacker, it can still hit incredibly hard.