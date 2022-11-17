What levels do Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly evolve at in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

No matter what starter Pokémon you pick up at the start of your journey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll likely be desperate to see what they look like when they fully evolve (unless you’ve been keeping track of the leaks).

As with other generations of Pokémon titles, each starter evolves by levels rather than through the use of an item, special move, or additional method. Most of the time, starter Pokémon sit within a set level range that players are used to seeing them evolve at, though this changes depending on the game.

That level is never directly explained to players when picking their starter, which means they either have to wait while training up their team or use external resources to gather the information.

As such, to speed up the progress, here are the levels you need to reach to fully evolve Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly to their second and final forms, just in case you are looking to plan the evolutions around a specific moment in your journey or if you want to know what level they evolve to help complete your Pokédex a bit faster.

What level does Sprigatito evolve into Floragato and Meowscarada?

Sprigatito will evolve into Floragato at level 16

Floragato will evolve into Meowscarada at level 36

What level does Fuecoco evolve into Crocalor and Skeledirge?

Fuecoco will evolve into Crocalor at level 16

Crocalor will evolve into Skeledirge at level 36

What level does Quaxly evolve into Quaxwell and Quaquaval?