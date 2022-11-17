Pokémon Scarlet and Violet break the mold for the franchise in multiple ways. But one specific way in which Game Freak has changed up its usual formula is by finally allowing players to skip cutscenes during their adventure.

This is something that many fans have wanted as an inclusion since Pokémon X and Y back in 2013 when the franchise started adding more cinematic flair as it entered the 3D space. Bloated story segments with unskippable “movies” as fans called them bogged down replayability for the 3DS titles for many and even Sword and Shield had some lengthy bits that some would like to skip after seeing it the first time.

As players begin their journey through the Paldea region, that specific issue doesn’t need to impact the gameplay or replayability of the titles since anyone can toggle cutscenes on and off just like any other setting.

How to skip cutscenes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via Nintendo

Any Pokémon fan who has been playing the games long enough knows that the very first thing you need to do once you have the ability to is open your menu and swap the text speed to fast.

As the games have become more complex, those options have grown more complex and provide players with more ways to finetune their experience through sound sliders, controller options, and more. And now, right under some of the classic options, there is a simple on-and-off switch for cutscenes too.

The Cutscene Skip setting is automatically turned off by default whenever you start a new game and is labeled as an option to skip cutscenes that “play during game events.”

It is unclear if this means all cutscenes or just a majority of them are skippable since no one has tested the entire game using the setting yet. But even if it is just a minimal change that allows for generic cutscene skipping, it should speed up gameplay significantly—and speedrunners are in heaven.