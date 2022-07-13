What is the new battle mechanic gimmick in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Another one that might rock... or have to deal with rocks.

Game Freak always adds new mechanics to make the overall samey gameplay formula of each Pokémon game feel distinct between generations. This usually involves what the Pokémon community calls gimmicks, or one significant feature added to the core battle system of the game that adds a completely foreign wrinkle but will likely only apply for a single set of games.

Scarlet and Violet’s battle system has not been shown in details in either of the trailers that have released, which means no spotlight has been given to what will make the ninth generation of Pokémon games stand out in its combat… at least officially.

Because Pokémon is such a massive franchise, there are always “leaks” and rumors floating around as new games are about to launch, and SV just had a surprising number of key details shared online much earlier than even rumor-savy fans were expecting. This includes some information about what could potentially be the game’s new battle gimmick.

Based on images, as blurry as they may be, and some insight provided by a prominent Chinese leaker who has been around since Sun and Moon’s initial hype cycle, it appears SV’s new core battle mechanic will have something to do with crystals.

This was something fans were talking about early on after seeing a crystal-like design in the Scarlet and Violet, though it was only recently included in leaks that, very unclearly, show what appears to be a Pokémon coated in crystals.

Related: Pokémon Scarlet, Violet leaks reveal details about game’s Pokédex size

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Based on the information pulled from the leaker’s forum post, any Pokémon can take on a crystalized form using an item given to you by one of the characters introduced in June’s SV trailer—Nemona. The description lists the item used for this as a “ball” of some kind, though it doesn’t specify if it is a Poké Ball of some kind or something else.

Someone who was sharing the leaks on Twitter mentioned this could potentially be a new mechanic entirely when it comes to Pokémon too, with these crystalized Pokémon being catchable in the wild to some extent too, though there is currently nothing that supports that in any other leak.

No information about how this mechanic will actually influence a battle was among the leaks either, so this is something that will remain a mystery for the time being.

As with all leaks, especially for Pokémon, none of this has been confirmed and we won’t actually know if “Crystal” Pokémon will finally make their appearance in the games until Game Freak showcases more of SV before the November release.