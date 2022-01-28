What is the best nature for Rowlet in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Stats make the starter. Or in this case, the better stats could help you get an eventual edge if you plan on keeping your starter Pokémon with you throughout your journey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Even without the competitive battling aspect that most Pokémon games have, optimizing your Pokémon’s stats through the use of natures is still an important factor in building a team.

A nature is a descriptor to give a Pokémon more personality. It also changes the growth of specific stat totals for each individual Pokémon by 10 percent. If the nature isn’t neutral, which means they don’t change any stats, you’ll always see a 10-percent increase to one stat, while another will be decreased by the same amount.

This is something you can do right away with all three starters. If you choose Rowlet, here are some options for a good nature.

Best nature for Rowlet in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

With the introduction of a new Hisuian final evolution, Rowlet is by far the starter whose best nature options have changed the most.

Alolan Decidueye is best known as a Special Attacker, keeping its distance with arrows and stealth. Meanwhile, Hisuian Decidueye is a close-range fighter that ditches the stealth of a Ghost-type to embrace a Fighting-type mentality.

This means you’ll probably ignore Special Attack, though you could also focus on neutral natures or decreases Defense and Special Defense to preserve your offensive options. With that in mind, you can pick any of the following natures to see some solid stat increases.

Adamant: Increases Attack, decreases Special Attack

Jolly: Increases Speed, decreases Special Attack

Naughty: Increases Attack, decreases Special Defense

Brave Bird, Leaf Blade, and its signature move Triple Arrows should have you leaning toward physical attacks, but you can pick whichever moves you think benefit your team the most.