What is the best Nature for Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

With the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid event, it’s now possible to catch Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time. After successfully beating the raid, you’ll be able to add the Psychic Legendary to your party and send it into battle, which is great news considering it’s one of the strongest ‘mons you can get with great stats.

To maximize battle potential, you’ll want to make sure your Mewtwo has a good Nature. In the world of Pokémon, Natures can increase or decrease certain stats, so it’s important to find the right ones that benefit each individual ‘mon.

There are 25 Natures that affect each Pokémon’s stats, and two of them are perfect for Mewtwo in Scarlet and Violet.

Best Natures for Mewtwo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mewtwo has fantastic stats all around, but the two stats that really stand out are Special Attack and Speed. For that reason, we’ll want to look at Natures that boost those two stats—Modest and Timid.

A Modest Nature will boost Mewtwo’s Special Attack and lower its physical Attack, which is fine if it’s going to be only hitting on the special side. This is the most obviously pick for a Nature since Special Attack is Mewtwo’s highest stat at 154, and it has so many great special moves in its movepool. For example, Mewtwo will be hitting hard with Psychic, Ice Beam, Thunderbolt, and its signature move, Psystrike.

With 130 base Speed, Mewtwo is one of the fastest Pokémon around, meaning a Timid Nature would be perfect. A Timid Mewtwo will have boosted Speed at the cost of its physical Attack to allow it to outspeed most other Pokémon.

It, unfortunately, won’t be able to outspeed threats like Flutter Mane or Chien-Pao at max Speed, but a speedy Mewtwo can still find other Pokémon to tear through.

