What is a Noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Within the most recent trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, The Pokémon Company revealed a new classification of Pokémon that players will encounter in the Hisui region—Noble Pokémon.

Noble Pokémon are listed as special Pokémon exclusive to the Hisui region that have received some kind of “mysterious blessing.”

Pokémon receiving blessings is a relatively common occurrence in the Hisui region. But when a particularly powerful Pokémon is granted these blessings, it’s labeled a “noble.” These Noble Pokémon are known to willingly assist the people of the region and hold powers that regular Pokémon don’t.

We still don’t know much about these Pokémon overall since the only one shown so far has been Kleavor, a new Bug/Rock-type evolution for Scyther that’s brought on by special minerals found in the Hisui region.

What we do know, though, is special people called Wardens are tasked with looking after Noble Pokémon. This is done by ensuring the noble’s territory is unviolated and through offerings of food and water.

While normally peaceful and even helpful to the people of Hisui, strange phenomena taking place in Legends: Arceus have seen the nobles become hostile. This will result in the player needing to battle and rein in the powerful frenzied Pokémon.

With this concept, Noble Pokémon, their associated Wardens, and the boosts they seem to receive are reminiscent of Totem Pokémon from Pokémon Sun and Moon. Even the imagery showed before entering a noble’s territory kind of resembles starting an Island Trial and talking with the Trial Captains.

We might see more similarities between the two appear as details surrounding the Hisui region and the various classifications of Pokémon continue to be revealed ahead of Legends: Arceus’ launch on Jan. 28, 2022.