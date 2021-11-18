What are the Shiny odds in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl?

Capturing Shiny Pokémon is something most Pokémon players look to do in the endgame phase of their adventure. For those already planning out their strategies in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this is no different.

These gen-four remakes boast a ton of Pokémon from multiple generations, with almost all of them capable of being Shiny. Outside of two gifted legendary Pokémon, you’re going to be able to randomly encounter Shinies of every other species in the game.

Shiny odds are something that has changed drastically over the decades of Pokémon games. Recently, not only has the odds become higher, but items have been introduced that aid players in their Shiny collecting journey.

What are the Shiny odds in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Image via the Pokémon Company

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will reportedly have Shiny odds of 1 in 4096. This means in theory, for every 4096 Pokémon you see, one should be Shiny.

While this number is still quite high, the game boasts plenty of ways and tools to reduce it and increase your chance of encountering a Shiny. A strategy that has been around for a long while and can drastically alter the odds in your favor is International Breeding.

This practice is when a player breeds their Pokémon with another Pokémon that is from an international copy of the game. In doing this, the odds become just 1 in 683.

Other ways to find Shiny Pokémon more often include using the Shiny Charm, which increases your chance of encountering one, or the newly reintroduced Poké Radar.

With the Poké Radar, players can see Shiny Pokémon within the wild locations on the map, helping them to seek out and not miss out on Shiny Pokémon as they adventure.