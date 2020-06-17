Victini confirmed as Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Victini, a Psychic/Fire-type Pokémon, will be the Mythical Pokémon in the Pokémon Go Fest this year, Nintendo confirmed in today’s Pokémon Presents livestream. The event takes place next weekend, July 25 and 26, from 10am to 8pm local time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be entirely online. Tickets are available now in the in-app shop, with the weekend-long ticket set at $14.99 with taxes and fees where applicable. Since it’s an all-digital event, trainers don’t have to worry about tickets selling out.

There will be several features in the Pokémon Go Fest 2020, including Niantic Social, a Pokémon Go Fest Virtual Team Lounge, Report Advertisement area, a Print at Home Kit​, a Global Challenge Area, and rotating habitats.

Because of the recent protests against systemic racism and police brutality, part of the event’s profits will be donated to charity. At least $5 million of the profits from Go Fest 2020 will be donated to fund projects for black AR creators. The rest will go to U.S. non-profit organizations focusing on rebuilding local communities.