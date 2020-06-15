All Pokémon Go Fest 2020 details: Prices, global challenges, and more

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 kicks off in a new digital format July 25 and 26. The goal of the event is to bring people who enjoy the game together to build communities, and Niantic is committed to keeping that goal alive even with the current roadblocks hampering development.

As promised, a minimum of $5 million of the profits from Go Fest 2020 will be donated to fund projects from Black AR creators while the other half of prcoeeds will go to U.S. non-profit organizations focusing on rebuilding local communities. Along with other initiatives Niantic is putting into place to try and help local communities get back on their feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Go Fest is going to help a lot of people outside of providing a distraction.

Heading into the event, here is everything you need to know about the pricing, challenges, and other features being added for Pokémon Go Fest 2020. More details will be released as the dates draw closer, and this list will be updated to coincide with any new information.

Dates and pricing

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will run over the course of an entire weekend, going from 10am to 8pm local time on both July 25 and 26. This year’s event has been specifically designed so players can enjoy playing the game outside or at home, though the experience might slightly differ depending on how you approach it.

Because this is a completely digital event, you won’t need to worry about tickets selling out like previous, physical variations of Go Fest. Tickets are available now in the in-app shop, with the weekend-long ticket set at $14.99 with taxes and fees where applicable.

New features

Niantic Social

Niantic Social is a new beta feature that will act as a menu which will show which friends are online and playing Pokémon Go and their stats, like how far everyone has walked. More details and uses for this social feature will be revealed in the future.

Pokémon Go Fest Virtual Team Lounge

The Virtual Team Lounge will act as a hub for trainers who want to connect with others and participate in fun activities throughout Go Fest. There will be giveaways, information about how trainers play the game around the world, and a chance to chat with Niantic developers while getting updates on the event.

Print at Home Kit​

A special set of crafts will be made available for fans who want to do something with their hands outside of throwing a few Poké Balls. As of now, a physical version of the Pokémon Go Gift will be available to print out and shape into a decoration, with more activities set to be shown off soon.

Global Challenge Area

Tied into the Niantic Social menu, there will be new in-game challenges available in the Global Challenge Arena. Trainers will work together to unlock habitats with themed challenges, which will all provide special bonuses once completed.

Rotating habitats

More than 75 unique Pokémon will be showing up in rotating habitats throughout the event. These areas will change every hour and could feature Pokémon not commonly found in certain areas of the world.

This new digital form of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will run from July 25 to 26, so be ready to participate in what is usually one of the highlights of the Pokémon Go community’s year.