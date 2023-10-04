Van Gogh Pikachu card sees small price drop, but scalpers are keeping prices high

Even if you aren’t well-versed in the Pokémon world, you’ve no doubt heard about the Van Gogh Pikachu trading card, which contains a portrait of Pikachu—illustrated by Naoyo Kimura—inspired by “Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat” by famed Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh.

These Pikachu cards are only available at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, either retrieved in-person after completing the museum’s Pokémon Adventure event or given as a gift with the purchase of a Pokémon x Van Gogh item from the Pokémon Center online store.

Anyone able to get their hands on Pikachu With Grey Felt Hat with the intention to sell it immediately took to eBay, where cards were being sold for hundreds of pounds/dollars.

A wholesome collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh museum immediately devolved into chaos as scalpers flooded the site looking for an exclusive Pikachu trading card.pic.twitter.com/qRct84AIVh — Gutter 🚧 (@Gutter_Media6) September 28, 2023

Originally, they were as pricey as $200 per card, but in the last week, the prices have dropped—albeit not very substantially. Some sellers are hoping for more than $200, whereas others are willing to let go of the special edition Pikachu for around $130-$150, not that that isn’t still a ridiculous price.

You can also get your hands on a Pikachu With Grey Felt Hat plush from the Pokémon Center for anywhere between $160 and $200.

You might be wondering why this Pikachu trading card is sending Pokémon fans into a frenzy. Well, the simple answer is that Pikachu With Grey Felt Hat is a limited edition card that’s only available at the Van Gogh Museum and nowhere else, so Pokémon fanatics who are either fortunate enough to live in the Netherlands or have the means to travel there are getting their paws on Pikachu before anyone else.

These cards are subject to availability while stock lasts, but you can participate in the Pokémon Adventure until Jan. 7, 2024, so there’s still time to do as Team Rocket does and nab yourself a Pikachu.

